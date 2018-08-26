Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.49.

CMG stock opened at $520.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 78.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.51 and a 12 month high of $530.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 15.64%. sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

