Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMC. Mittleman Brothers LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 3,311,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,528,000 after buying an additional 219,236 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $33,172,000. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,153,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,255,000 after buying an additional 1,278,528 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,123,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,832,000 after buying an additional 315,005 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 998,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after buying an additional 49,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $85,555.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 69,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $269,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,961 shares in the company, valued at $878,338.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,864 shares of company stock worth $443,966 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMC. Imperial Capital began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised AMC Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on AMC Entertainment to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AMC Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.14.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $19.55.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. AMC Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is -89.89%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

