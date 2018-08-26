Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $316,000 Position in Constellium NV (CSTM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 30,429 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 499,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,548,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Constellium from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Constellium in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellium from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

CSTM stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Constellium NV has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $14.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. analysts forecast that Constellium NV will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

