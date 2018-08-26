QAD Inc. Class A (QADA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

QAD Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:QADA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QADA shares. ValuEngine raised QAD Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised QAD Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on QAD Inc. Class A in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on QAD Inc. Class A from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

QAD Inc. Class A stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.90. The company had a trading volume of 160,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. QAD Inc. Class A has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $59.90.

QAD Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. QAD Inc. Class A had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. QAD Inc. Class A’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. research analysts predict that QAD Inc. Class A will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $162,272.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,911,979.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cuylenburg Peter Van sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $415,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,055.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,748 shares of company stock worth $1,263,736 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QAD Inc. Class A during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,482,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in QAD Inc. Class A by 30.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in QAD Inc. Class A by 33.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in QAD Inc. Class A by 20.2% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in QAD Inc. Class A by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

