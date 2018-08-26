Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Issued By Wedbush

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HBAN. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.05.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.21 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

In other news, EVP Richard Remiker sold 5,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $81,699.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 321,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,734.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,572,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,536,000 after purchasing an additional 61,039 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 453.9% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 75,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 61,705 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 20.5% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 502,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 138.9% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 398,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 231,676 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $1,570,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

