PTC (PTC) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.24

Headlines about PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PTC earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.6334106074747 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

PTC opened at $97.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. PTC has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $100.79. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 131.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. PTC had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that PTC will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PTC to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

In related news, VP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $456,279.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,541 shares in the company, valued at $828,989.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Dibona sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $210,608.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,733 shares of company stock valued at $9,521,376 over the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

