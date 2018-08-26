Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,087 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,752,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,060,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,466 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 557.9% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 823,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,277,000 after purchasing an additional 698,362 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 520,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,846,000 after purchasing an additional 505,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $39,045,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.43.

PRU opened at $98.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.05 and a fifty-two week high of $127.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.03%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

