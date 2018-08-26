Protech Home Medical (PHM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Protech Home Medical (CVE:PHM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 28th.

CVE PHM opened at C$0.12 on Friday. Protech Home Medical has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.40.

About Protech Home Medical

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; INR self-testing equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment The company was formerly known as Patient Home Monitoring Corp.

