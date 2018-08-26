Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Holdings in Visa Inc (V)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Visa by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,665 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,378 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its holdings in Visa by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 18,154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Visa by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 274,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,269,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 89,931 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $144.20 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $102.26 and a 52-week high of $144.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 47.91% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Bank of America increased their target price on Visa from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Visa to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Visa to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.87.

In other Visa news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $967,749.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at $967,749.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $3,522,995.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,185,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

