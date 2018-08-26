Prospect Capital (PSEC) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prospect Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, National Securities restated a sell rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.17.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.51. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $7.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,937,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,131,000 after buying an additional 112,725 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,149,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,426,000 after buying an additional 97,381 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,413,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,494,000 after buying an additional 63,955 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 571.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,026,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 873,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 858,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 29,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.