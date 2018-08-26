Prospect Capital (PSEC) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prospect Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, National Securities restated a sell rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.17.
NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.51. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $7.37.
Prospect Capital Company Profile
Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions.
Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.