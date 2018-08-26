Prologis (PLD) Given a $73.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

BTIG Research set a $73.00 price target on Prologis (NYSE:PLD) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a $62.97 rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.88.

PLD stock opened at $66.09 on Thursday. Prologis has a 1 year low of $58.28 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Prologis had a net margin of 74.17% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $443,790.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,268.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $304,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,416 shares of company stock worth $3,659,194. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,760,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,393,000 after buying an additional 318,616 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 984,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,686,000 after buying an additional 125,358 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 96.8% during the second quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 129,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after buying an additional 63,919 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 50.0% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 63.4% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 685 million square feet (64 million square meters) in 19 countries.

