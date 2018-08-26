Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.60.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 4,181 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $349,197.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $113,528.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,698.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,011 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,791. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 99,943.2% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,573,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,704 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 448.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,567,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,843 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 63.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,150,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,150,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,690,000 after buying an additional 3,551,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.36. 5,356,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,085,461. The company has a market capitalization of $210.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 68.01%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

