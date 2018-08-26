PRiVCY Hits Market Cap of $199,562.00 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. PRiVCY has a market cap of $199,562.00 and approximately $2,295.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded down 52.5% against the dollar. One PRiVCY coin can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PRiVCY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014944 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008483 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00263719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00152496 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035000 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010813 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRiVCY is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 21,268,055 coins and its circulating supply is 7,554,860 coins. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRiVCY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRiVCY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.