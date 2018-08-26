Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Alta Mesa Resources Inc (AMR)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 339,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Alta Mesa Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 32.5% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Alta Mesa Resources stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. Alta Mesa Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Alta Mesa Resources Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alta Mesa Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Bayou City Energy Management L purchased 3,400,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $14,759,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alta Mesa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Imperial Capital cut Alta Mesa Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.70 price target on shares of Alta Mesa Resources in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Alta Mesa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alta Mesa Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alta Mesa Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

About Alta Mesa Resources

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

