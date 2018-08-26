Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,154 Shares of Natera Inc (NTRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Natera worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at $119,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Natera by 13.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Natera by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Natera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum set a $23.00 price objective on Natera and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Natera to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.32. Natera Inc has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $29.06.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55). Natera had a negative return on equity of 752.93% and a negative net margin of 59.07%. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, COO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 86,919 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 26,870 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $491,452.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,794. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.