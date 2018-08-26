Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.11.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $66.00 price target on Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th.

In related news, insider James P. Mccaughan sold 20,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $1,054,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,400. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,006,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 769,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,743,000 after buying an additional 186,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,776,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,596,000 after buying an additional 78,025 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,073,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 279,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,806,000 after buying an additional 31,019 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFG stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.51. The stock had a trading volume of 533,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,366. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

