Presidio (PSDO) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PSDO. BidaskClub cut Presidio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Presidio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Presidio from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Presidio from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Presidio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of PSDO stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Presidio has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $19.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSDO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Presidio by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,770,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,692,000 after purchasing an additional 554,091 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Presidio by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,261,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after purchasing an additional 534,441 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Presidio in the 1st quarter worth about $4,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Presidio in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,294,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Presidio by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,129,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,896,000 after purchasing an additional 136,647 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Presidio Company Profile

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

