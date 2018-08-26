President Trump (PRES) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

President Trump (CURRENCY:PRES) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One President Trump token can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and C-CEX. During the last week, President Trump has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. President Trump has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $3,380.00 worth of President Trump was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00262576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00152376 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00035569 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010642 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

President Trump Profile

President Trump’s total supply is 57,968,072,167 tokens. President Trump’s official website is trump.2016coin.org . President Trump’s official Twitter account is @Pres_Coin

Buying and Selling President Trump

President Trump can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as President Trump directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade President Trump should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase President Trump using one of the exchanges listed above.

