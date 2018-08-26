Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Invesco (IVZ) Share Price

Media stories about Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) have trended positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Invesco earned a news sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the asset manager an impact score of 46.0743687069937 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. Invesco has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Invesco from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.79.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

