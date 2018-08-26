Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Blount International (BLT) Share Price

Press coverage about Blount International (NYSE:BLT) has been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blount International earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the industrial goods maker an impact score of 44.8621278244193 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:BLT opened at $10.00 on Friday. Blount International has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

About Blount International

Blount International, Inc (Blount) designs, manufactures, and markets equipment, replacement and component parts, and accessories for professionals and consumers. The Company operates in two business segments: Forestry, Lawn, and Garden (FLAG) segment, and Farm, Ranch, and Agriculture (FRAG). The FLAG segment manufactures and markets cutting chain, guide bars and drive sprockets for chain saw use, and lawnmower and other cutting blades for outdoor power equipment.

