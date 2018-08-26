Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cango (CANG) Stock Price

Media stories about Cango (NYSE:CANG) have trended positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cango earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 48.121267849074 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cango in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Cango stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Cango has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

Cango Company Profile

ango, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. It operates the digital automobile trading platform which enables registered dealers to access additional car sourcing channels with value-added services including logistics and warehousing support.

