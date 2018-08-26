Polen Capital Management LLC Acquires 56,588 Shares of Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,286,385 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,588 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 3.9% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.91% of Starbucks worth $600,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 27,127 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Starbucks by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,324,686 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $76,686,000 after buying an additional 275,929 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 95,733 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $694,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. UBS Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $57.68 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.21.

Starbucks stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 18.87%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

In other news, insider Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.04 per share, with a total value of $270,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,600.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $809,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

