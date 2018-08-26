Polarityte (COOL) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -0.06

Headlines about Polarityte (NASDAQ:COOL) have trended somewhat negative this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Polarityte earned a media sentiment score of -0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 42.8617880018329 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Polarityte stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. Polarityte has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $41.22.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:COOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Polarityte will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

COOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Polarityte from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th.

In related news, Director Peter A. Cohen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE, Inc operates as commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences.

