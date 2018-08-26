Pluralsight (PS) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.08

Media coverage about Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pluralsight earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.6993797736067 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Pluralsight from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. First Analysis assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PS opened at $33.26 on Friday. Pluralsight has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.83 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Pluralsight will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

