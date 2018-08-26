Pioneer Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $10,696.00 (PCOIN)

Pioneer Coin (CURRENCY:PCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Pioneer Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Pioneer Coin has a market cap of $10,696.00 and approximately $279.00 worth of Pioneer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pioneer Coin has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aston (ATX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013976 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Pioneer Coin Profile

Pioneer Coin (CRYPTO:PCOIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2017. Pioneer Coin’s total supply is 3,847,398 coins and its circulating supply is 2,951,965 coins. The official website for Pioneer Coin is pioneercoin.com . Pioneer Coin’s official Twitter account is @pioneer_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pioneer Coin Coin Trading

Pioneer Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pioneer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pioneer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pioneer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

