Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys New Stake in Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 88.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Copart by 211.7% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Copart by 1,457.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.74 million. Copart had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Stephens lowered shares of Copart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $8,051,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William E. Franklin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $5,304,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,810.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 640,000 shares of company stock worth $36,991,100. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

