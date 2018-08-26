Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 1,171 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 373.1% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY opened at $59.97 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $70.05. The company has a market cap of $98.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

