Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 677 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,190.0% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 55.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $156.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.45. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.52 and a 1-year high of $190.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 39.28%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $186.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.09.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $4,661,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

