Phoenixcoin Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $285,742.00 and $142.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.05 or 0.02118406 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00575164 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015310 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00017903 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00022956 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041863 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00024570 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00017725 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011438 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 68,899,850 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

