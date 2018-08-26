Phoenix Trading 30.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PHX)

Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, Phoenix has traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar. Phoenix has a market capitalization of $15.74 million and approximately $753,294.00 worth of Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, TDAX, Kucoin and Bitbns.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015016 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008035 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00261824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00152977 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035219 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Phoenix Token Profile

Phoenix (PHX) is a token. Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official website for Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Phoenix

Phoenix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Switcheo Network, Huobi, Bitbns, Kucoin, Coinrail and TDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

