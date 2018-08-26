Phillip M. Fernandez Sells 250 Shares of PTC Inc (PTC) Stock

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $23,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,966.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PTC stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. PTC Inc has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $100.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.45, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. PTC had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PTC to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PTC from $79.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on PTC to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

