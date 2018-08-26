Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Holdings Raised by Bienville Capital Management LLC

Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 90.7% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $106,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.36.

Shares of PM opened at $79.69 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The firm has a market cap of $128.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 76.67%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

