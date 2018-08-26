PG&E Co. (PCG) COO Sells $52,001.19 in Stock

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) COO Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 1,161 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $52,001.19. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,608.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PCG opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of -0.01.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. PG&E had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCG. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PG&E has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,850,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,036,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,423 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,367,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,794,000 after acquiring an additional 120,566 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PG&E by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,260,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,868,000 after acquiring an additional 527,892 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in PG&E by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,799,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,254,000 after acquiring an additional 37,271 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in PG&E by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,911,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 661,357 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.