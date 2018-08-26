Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Position Cut by McQueen Ball & Associates Inc.

McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.3% of McQueen Ball & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 9.0% during the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 241,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Lara May & Associates LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 28.9% during the first quarter. Lara May & Associates LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 11.9% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 139,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 14,797 shares during the period. Finally, Private Vista LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 137.6% during the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $42.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.32%.

In related news, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $418,774.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $190,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 785,453 shares of company stock valued at $29,937,357 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

