Pfenex Inc (PFNX) Short Interest Update

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 744,975 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the July 31st total of 1,106,525 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,007 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFNX. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Pfenex in the second quarter worth $103,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pfenex in the second quarter worth $149,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Pfenex in the second quarter worth $154,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pfenex in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pfenex by 94.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 30,488 shares during the period.

Get Pfenex alerts:

PFNX stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. Pfenex has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $8.42.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 million. Pfenex had a negative return on equity of 63.57% and a negative net margin of 175.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that are in Phase I study.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pfenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.