Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,211 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 15.2% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 386,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,752,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 156.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $230,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $51,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,871.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,600 shares of company stock worth $820,636 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.22.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.13 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 568.42%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

