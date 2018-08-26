Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $294,000 Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3,640.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 293,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 22.2% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 60,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 277.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 40,991 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth approximately $3,967,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 697,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,104,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWA opened at $44.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. ValuEngine downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Thomas J. Mcgill sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $145,233.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $211,185.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,521.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

