PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Receives $119.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.15. 3,676,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,505,200. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.51. The stock has a market cap of $158.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,852,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,684,000 after buying an additional 1,291,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,389,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,085,000 after buying an additional 3,115,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,678,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,271,000 after buying an additional 1,305,279 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,129,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,759,000 after buying an additional 471,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,149,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,098,000 after buying an additional 376,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

