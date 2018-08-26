People s United Financial Inc. Invests $242,000 in LifePoint Health Inc (LPNT)

People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ:LPNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of LifePoint Health by 1,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in LifePoint Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in LifePoint Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in LifePoint Health during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LifePoint Health during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000.

LPNT stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.85. LifePoint Health Inc has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $65.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. LifePoint Health had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that LifePoint Health Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LPNT shares. ValuEngine downgraded LifePoint Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised LifePoint Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of LifePoint Health in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised LifePoint Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded LifePoint Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.73.

LifePoint Health Company Profile

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities in the United States. Its hospitals provide a range of medical and surgical services, such as general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, rehabilitation, and pediatric, as well as specialized services, including open-heart surgery, skilled nursing, psychiatric care, and neuro-surgery.

