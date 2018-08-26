People s United Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Camden National Co. (CAC)

People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Camden National by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 16,762 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Camden National by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Camden National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Camden National by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Camden National by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,288,000 after buying an additional 25,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden National alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CAC shares. BidaskClub lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.50 target price on shares of Camden National in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden National has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Camden National stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.65. Camden National Co. has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $38.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 18.39%. equities research analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.