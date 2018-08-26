Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of -0.08

News stories about Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital earned a media sentiment score of -0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 48.7313183733992 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $531.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.55. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 48.08%. analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

PFLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

