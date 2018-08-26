Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Headlam Group (HEAD)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) in a research report released on Wednesday.

Shares of Headlam Group stock opened at GBX 457 ($5.84) on Wednesday. Headlam Group has a 52 week low of GBX 424 ($5.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 654.50 ($8.37).

About Headlam Group

Headlam Group plc, through its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products. The company's products include floorcovering products comprising carpet, residential vinyl, wood, laminate, luxury vinyl tile, rugs, and underlay and commercial flooring.

