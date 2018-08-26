Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 8,336 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,336 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.3% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 73.0% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 767,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $103,146,000 after acquiring an additional 38,992 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,889,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,060,538,000 after acquiring an additional 421,408 shares during the period. Finally, Grisanti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,545.4% in the first quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 52,652 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 49,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $150.13 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $103.41 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The firm has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.31% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

