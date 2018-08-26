Paypoint plc (PAY) Insider Acquires £130.20 in Stock

Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Katy Wilde bought 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 930 ($11.89) per share, for a total transaction of £130.20 ($166.43).

PAY opened at GBX 937 ($11.98) on Friday. Paypoint plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 762 ($9.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,098 ($14.04).

PAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Paypoint from GBX 980 ($12.53) to GBX 1,000 ($12.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paypoint from GBX 900 ($11.50) to GBX 800 ($10.23) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypoint in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

