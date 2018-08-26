Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PEGI. BidaskClub raised shares of Pattern Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.38.

NASDAQ:PEGI opened at $20.14 on Thursday. Pattern Energy Group has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 106.00, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.26. Pattern Energy Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Pattern Energy Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 889.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the second quarter worth $124,000. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

