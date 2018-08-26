Park Electrochemical (PKE) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.24

Media coverage about Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Park Electrochemical earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.6439452265268 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Park Electrochemical stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 114,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.03 million, a P/E ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 0.91. Park Electrochemical has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $24.16.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.10 million for the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 19.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd.

PKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Park Electrochemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Park Electrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd.

About Park Electrochemical

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

