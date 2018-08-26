Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) to post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Pan American Silver posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pan American Silver.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $216.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.63 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TD Securities set a $23.00 target price on Pan American Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 222,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 47,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 12,277 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 345,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 88,031 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. 53.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pan American Silver (PAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.