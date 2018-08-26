PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of PacWest Bancorp worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 24,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $50.42 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $55.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $301.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

In other news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $416,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Carlson sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $60,863.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

