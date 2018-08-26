P H Glatfelter Co (GLT) Receives $26.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLT shares. ValuEngine cut P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut P H Glatfelter from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised P H Glatfelter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on P H Glatfelter from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get P H Glatfelter alerts:

Shares of P H Glatfelter stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. P H Glatfelter has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $807.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.11.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). P H Glatfelter had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that P H Glatfelter will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in P H Glatfelter during the first quarter worth about $134,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 182.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty papers and engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for P H Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P H Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.