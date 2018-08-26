OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OVCHY) versus GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL) Critical Contrast

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (NYSE: AVAL) and GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S 0 2 0 0 2.00

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.35%. Given GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S is more favorable than OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR.

Dividends

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR $13.33 billion 2.58 $4.15 billion N/A N/A GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S $7.02 billion 0.40 $657.60 million $0.60 13.23

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S.

Profitability

This table compares OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR 31.48% 10.39% 0.97% GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S 8.12% 7.90% 0.85%

Summary

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR beats GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides a range of products and services to individuals, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, bancassurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services. This segment also offers investment advice and portfolio management, estate and trust planning, and wealth structuring services for high net worth individuals. Its Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, trade financing, and deposit accounts; fee-based services, such as cash management and custodian services; and investment banking services, including financing solutions, syndicated loans and advisory services, corporate finance services for initial public offerings, secondary fund-raising, and takeovers and mergers, as well as customized and structured equity-linked financing services. It serves corporates, public sector, and small and medium enterprises. The company's Global Treasury and Markets segment is involved in the foreign exchange activities, money market operations, and fixed income and derivatives trading, as well as provision of structured treasury products and financial solutions. Its OCBC Wing Hang segment offers commercial banking, consumer financing, share brokerage, and insurance services. The company's Insurance segment provides fund management services, and life and general insurance products. Its Others segment is involved in property and investment holding activities. As of May 7, 2018, the company operated a network of 590 branches and representative offices in 18 countries and regions. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Singapore.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services. It also provides loan products, such as commercial loans that comprise general purpose loans, working capital loans, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans comprising personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, loans funded by development banks, and general purpose loans; microcredit loans; and mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers pension and severance fund management services; and trust, bonded warehousing and brokerage transactions, real estate escrow, merchandise and document storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, surety bond and merchandise distribution, bancassurance, and payment and collection services, as well as engages in deposit and lending operations in foreign currencies. Further, it is involved in merchant and investment banking activities; trading activities that include fixed income trading, and derivatives and foreign exchange operations, as well as the provision of treasury, pension plan administration, investment fund advice, financial advisory, leasing, private banking, and insurance services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through a network of 1,421 branches and 3,781 ATMs in Colombia; and 350 branches and 1,993 ATMs in Central America. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. was founded in 1994 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

